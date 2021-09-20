Very heavy rainfall is on the way

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday & Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days. These are being issue for heavy rain that could cause flooding across the viewing area.

These will be a slower pace than the First Alert Weather Days that have been issued for severe storms previously this past summer. However, despite the slower pace, they will still bring threatening weather in the form of flooding rain. Some areas could pick up more than four inches of rain by Thursday afternoon.

A few isolated showers are likely overnight with very warm lows, only falling to around 70 degrees in many cases. That is because a strong south wind at 15-20 mph will be in place. Rain picks up in intensity by lunchtime Tuesday for the 127 corridor, and gradually fills in to the southeast through the rest of the afternoon. This is the point when some folks won’t see the rain stop for 24-36hrs. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s and start to fall in the afternoon as well.

Heavy rain continues overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and last through most of the day for the area. The only places that could see some dry pockets would be to the north. Winds will be howling off Lake Huron. Expect sustained winds of 15-25 mph from the northeast gusting to 40mph. However, lakeshore areas could gust to 50mph! Lakeshore flooding and erosion will be a concern. In addition to heavy rain, temperatures will only be in the 50s.

Thursday heavy rain will gradually shift back northward. Highs once again will only be in the 50s with gusty winds over 30mph.

By Friday we will finally start to dry out and warm back up to 70 degrees.

