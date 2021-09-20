Warmest day of the week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Moisture streaming up from the Gulf will bring scattered showers and storms this afternoon, then as a cold front moves through we’ll have widespread rain tomorrow and Wednesday. We turn much colder for the mid week as well.

Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. We look to hit them closer to midday with a bit of cooling in the later afternoon with showers moving in. Rain will be scattered this afternoon and evening with storms possible. Winds will be out of the SE to S at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. Winds stay up, out of the S overnight with lows only near 70.

Spotty showers are possible overnight before rain becomes widespread tomorrow. Rain then continues Wednesday, winding down Thursday. By then we could have 2-4″ of rain – with minor flooding possible and ponding on the roads, Tuesday and Wednesday will be First Alert Weather Days.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with a NW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to 30mph.

Wednesday’s highs remain in the mid to upper 50s for most neighborhoods!

