Burton Public Works department prepares for thr possibility of flooding

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - It was the calm before the storm, but the Burton Public Works Department said that it’s been nonstop all summer when it comes to maintaining the drainage system.

“When we know that there is going to be a heavy rain we go out and check on all of our major streets first. Make sure the catch basins are uncovered, not full of junk and debris. Then we get into our local streets. Our problem areas, like Atherton and Thread Creek we also check on,” said Street Superintendent, Chris Howser.

He said that the days leading up to big weather event like the upcoming storms, the department tries to be proactive. With only a few employees and other issues on their plate, there’s only so much they can do.

“The guys will go out and do as many as they can before the storm-- then go back through after the storms. But I have a road crew of nine people including myself, and we handle everything,” said Howser.

He said that the city’s drainage system also suffers from the poor infrastructure it’s surrounded by.

“Genesee County’s mainlines go through our city quite a bit, so when their system gets backed up, our system gets backed up,” Howser said.

He said that residents can help keep their homes safe from flooding by clearing away any debris that is in front of drains near their homes and keeping an eye on the ditches to make sure they’re working properly.

If anyone does see drains that aren’t working properly and roads that are flooding, the City of Burton Public Works Department can be contacted here.

