Clio Area Schools warn of possible bus cancelation routes amid bus driver shortage

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - For some families it’s a rush to get to the bus stop in the mornings. but soon there may not be a bus at all.

Clio Area Schools Superintendent Fletcher Spears said in a letter to parents on Facebook that the district may have to cancel routes on short notice if they lose any more bus drivers.

It’s no secret districts have literally been on the struggle bus to attract, hire and retain bus drivers.

But in the Clio District, Spears said in that letter that they’ve lost three drivers to COVID-19 or quarantine these last three weeks.

If a driver calls in sick now, they may have to cancel a route -- and that puts parents we spoke with Tuesday in a position that’s certainly not ideal.

“I think it would put me in a really hard position, especially because we are back to full time in person school,” said one parent who only identified herself as Kari.

Kari wasn’t not too thrilled after we broke the news to her about the bus situation at Clio Schools, but she also wasn’t surprised either.

“I think taking on the responsibility of being a bus driver is a huge responsibility. You’re transporting people’s children -- people are entrusting you with their children,” she said.

The district’s superintendent indicated they are doing everything they can to hire and retain bus drivers including increased hourly pay, benefits and perfect attendance pay.

The district says they have just enough bus drivers right now to cover their 13 routes -- but if a driver calls in sick -- or a driver is out for more than a few days -- it may force the district to have to cancel certain routes.

That means parents should have a backup plan of getting their kids to and from school.

It’s something that isn’t exactly easy for someone like Shanda Lamay or her sister -- who both have kids that ride buses in the district.

“No I don’t know what I would do, my sister doesn’t even have a car. She depends on the buses to get her kids to school. She lives way out on Genesee and Wilson Roads. So I don’t know how she would be able to get her kids to school,” Lamay said.

Lamay opens O’graydee’s restaurant at 6:30 every morning. She relies on that school bus every morning for her kids. She has no other options.

“We’d all be in a bind,” she said.

Again, there is the potential for these cancelations to happen. The district hopes the situation improves.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.