Curbco Inc. Apprenticeship program provides real life job training to young adults

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Hands on training and learning -- on the job! At a time when many employers are struggling to fill jobs, a major Genesee County outdoor maintenance company is offering a unique opportunity.

Curbco Incorporated has started an apprenticeship program through the state that will essentially lets people try out a career, all while bringing home a paycheck.

“I’ve always loved working on stuff, working on stuff at home, tractors and stuff -- being a mechanic has been my dream since I was a little kid,” said Dan Peck, an apprentice at Curbco.

Peck is three months into his apprenticeship to learn how to become an auto mechanic.

Curbco does just about anything and everything when it comes to outdoor lawn, street maintenance -- meaning there’s a large fleet of vehicles that are in constant need of repair and maintenance like oil changes, suspension, brakes, sensors, engine repairs.

It’s Peck’s job to learn from the pros like Ted Hammond, Curbco’s shop foreman -- and a man with 30-years of mechanic experience under his belt.

“It’s fun. It can be trying at times just with the workload and trying to teach people and take time out of what I am doing to show him how to do things,” Hammond said.

The Mechanic Apprentice Program at Curbco has long been a dream of founder and president Keith Kirby -- who went through an apprenticeship program to learn how to become a plumber when he was younger.

“Education is education no matter where you get it, and it will empower you whether you get educated through the test process like some people can be. Other people don’t learn through the test process -- it’s hands on learning,” Kirby said.

The current mechanic apprentice program at Curbco is a mix of classroom and hands on learning -- four years and 8,000 hours worth.

It’s time certainly well spent for someone like Peck -- who is well on his way to making his dream of becoming an auto mechanic -- a reality.

Curbco has several other apprenticeship programs that are awaiting approval from the U.S. Department of Labor.

That includes the company’s horticulture landscape division to become a plant life specialist and also -- concrete finishing, and a street sweeper operator.

