Federal complaint details how FBI zeroed in on Whittemore man in bomb case

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The small community of Whittemore is stunned to have the FBI execute a search warrant in the town and arrest a man they believe planted two bombs at northern Michigan cellphone stores.

It was on Thursday when pipe bombs were discovered outside of cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie. The bombs were defused by authorities.

Last night, police converged on a home in Whittemore and arrested a 75-year-old man.

The federal complaint indicates surveillance photos and video from the Mackinac Bridge and the cellphone stores, and the name of a car dealership that was seen on a particular van eventually led them to Whittemore Monday night and a man by the name of John Allen.

“They’re like armored cars and FBI agents walking up the road,” says Richard Lutz, who lives on the same street at Allen.

And those cars and those agents were still outside the home on North Street in Whittemore in Iosco County several hours later.

Allen was arrested, accused of extortion and attempting to destroy a building. This federal complaint indicates investigators believe Allen was leaving notes near telecommunications towers in the Upper Peninsula last month, stating they were sent from the “Coalition for Moral Telecommunication” and addressed to several companies, including AT&T and Verizon.

The demands included a $5 million payment and the companies cease distributing “immoral content.”

Then on September 16th, two pipe bombs were found outside cell phone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie. A surveillance photo shown in the complaint shows a man outside a maroon van near the Sault Ste. Marie store with what is believed to be a box containing one of the bombs.

Investigators were then able to see the same van in a surveillance photo from the Mackinac Bridge, and while license plates appeared to be changed, the decal of a mid-Michigan auto dealership led them to the owner of the van, John Allen of Whittemore.

The complaint states he admitted to writing the letters and planting the bombs. The arrest stunned the small community.

“Turns out it was the little old couple that was right over there, they had a garage sale not that long ago, they have just been opening and closing it, never figured they would have anything like this,” says C.J. Velasquez, who lives across the street.

Allen made his first court appearance today in Bay City at the federal courthouse.

He will be detained for now and a detention hearing is set for Friday.

We could not reach his attorney for comment.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.