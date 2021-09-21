Advertisement

Genesee County Health Plan recognizes health care champions

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee Health Plan Recognized health care champions at its ninth annual Health Care Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony Friday.

Health care professionals and community organizations were awarded for their work with Genesee Health Plan. Two of whom are the 2021 Health Care Hall of Fame Visionary Leadership Inductees, awarded for their visionary leaders and for personally making a lasting impact on the community’s health.

One of those inductees joins Good Morning mid-Michigan, a founding board member of the Genesee Health Plan, Joseph Leonard.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Genesee County Health Plan recognizes health care champions
Genesee Health Plan recognizes health care champions
Medical Monday: the importance of prenatal care with Dr. Omari Young
Medical Monday: the importance of prenatal care with Dr. Omari Young
Medical Monday: the importance of prenatal care with Dr. Omari Young
Medical Monday: the importance of prenatal care with Dr. Omari Young
36th annual Whaley's Golf Classic
Monday marks the 36th annual Whaley’s Golf Classic