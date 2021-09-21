Gov. Whitmer launches initiative for electrified roadway in Michigan

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - While at the opening ceremony of Motor Bella today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new initiative to develop the nation’s first wireless charging infrastructure on a public road in the U.S. right here in Michigan.

State officials said that the development of a wireless charging roadway in Michigan is a step forward in starting the conversation about range anxiety as well as also accelerating the transition to all-electric transit fleets in Michigan, and across the country.

“Michigan was home to the first mile of paved road, and now we’re paving the way for the roads of tomorrow with innovative infrastructure the will support the economy and the environment, helping us achieve our goal of carbon neutrality by 2050,” said Whitmer.

The Inductive Vehicle Charging Pilot is a partnership between the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification that will create an electrified roadway system that allows electric vehicles to charge while driving. Officials said that this will enable electric vehicles to operate continuously without stopping to charge.

“This project reinforces my commitment to accelerating the deployment of electric vehicle infrastructure in Michigan and will create new opportunities for businesses and high-tech jobs amidst the transition to electric vehicles,” said Whitmer.

It is said that The Michigan Department Of Transportation will release a Request for Proposal on Sept. 28 to design, fund, and create the Inductive Vehicle Charging Pilot along a one-mile stretch of state-operated roadway in Wayne, Oakland or Macomb counties.

“At MDOT, we know the future of mobility involves connectivity, and this initiative dovetails nicely with our other successes linking vehicles and infrastructure through technology,” said MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba. “This is a model we will build on across the state to further promote the governor’s broad and ambitious vision.”

State officials who are spearheading these wireless charging advancements said that the eProposal for this project can be found HERE starting on Sept. 28.

“We’re in the midst of the most significant shift in the automotive industry since the Model-T rolled off the assembly line more than a century ago, and Michigan is once setting the course manufacturing the vehicles of the future and deploying charging solutions that make EV adoption more widely available” said Trevor Pawl, Chief Mobility Officer with the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.

“This electrified roadway has the potential to accelerate autonomous vehicles at scale and turn our streets into safe, sustainable, accessible and shared transportation platforms,” said Pawl.

