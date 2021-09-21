Advertisement

Heavy rain and high winds into Wednesday

Flash flooding possible
By Brad Sugden
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Rain will continue to increase in coverage through the evening and overnight hours. Some of it will be very heavy at times. 2-4+” of rainfall is expected by Thursday afternoon with locally higher amounts expected. Low lying areas may see minor flooding. Ponding on the roads and in yards will be likely at times as well. Therefore, a flood watch is in effect for the thumb and I-69 corridor until Thursday morning.

Rain, heavy at times, is expected through the late night. It will be heaviest the further south and east you go through tonight and tomorrow. Rain ends could last into Friday morning, then we’ll get a chance to dry out.

This evening winds shift to the W and then N, staying up at 10-20mph or higher overnight. This helps to bring in colder air –we drop to the lower 50s tonight and only make it to the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon! Tomorrow the winds will howl out of the northeast and at times gust over 50mph. The Lake Huron shoreline could see gusts as high as 60mph by Wednesday evening.

We’ll stay in the mid 50s for Thursday afternoon as well, but thankfully the winds will subside.

Friday we’ll welcome back some sun and highs near 70!

Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

