Home Buying Frenzy - how to land your dream home in a seller’s market

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Scarce supplies of houses, record low interest rates and bidding wars have brought new meaning to the term “seller’s market”.

Right now -- offering full price doesn’t guarantee you will close the deal.

So Buyers are getting more creative than ever before and doing everything from going well above the asking price, penning emotional letters...to some more DANGEROUS moves... like skipping inspections and waiving appraisals.

But we’ve learned there is a way to find your dream home...and make sure it’s SAFE for your family.

A few ways to appear ready, willing and able to close the deal....without skipping important safeguards?

Minimize your contingency periods.

Have a faster time table for your inspection and appraisal...

And have your mortgage documentation and approval in place to go along with your offer when the time comes to make it.

