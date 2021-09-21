Jared the Job Whisperer: navigating vaccine mandates in the workplace
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Many working professionals have been faced with a new normal during the pandemic. As they return to the workplace, they are being faced with many uncertainties, one uncertainty still remains for a lot of people.
That uncertainty is whether or not they should get the COVID-19 vaccine. While some may still be deciding, many employers are requiring it as a term of employment.
Joining Good Morning Mid-Michigan on Tuesday is staffing consultant Jared Coseglia, also known as the Job Whisperer.
Coseglia said that transparency from both employer and employee is key.
• Employers should advertise mandates in their job description.
• Job seekers should volunteer vaccine status in their application.
• Employers should make work from home an option, when possible, to maintain employees.
• Employers need to engage existing employees about their fears and experiences returning to the office.
