Jared the Job Whisperer: navigating vaccine mandates in the workplace

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Many working professionals have been faced with a new normal during the pandemic. As they return to the workplace, they are being faced with many uncertainties, one uncertainty still remains for a lot of people.

That uncertainty is whether or not they should get the COVID-19 vaccine. While some may still be deciding, many employers are requiring it as a term of employment.

Joining Good Morning Mid-Michigan on Tuesday is staffing consultant Jared Coseglia, also known as the Job Whisperer.

Coseglia said that transparency from both employer and employee is key.

• Employers should advertise mandates in their job description.

• Job seekers should volunteer vaccine status in their application.

• Employers should make work from home an option, when possible, to maintain employees.

• Employers need to engage existing employees about their fears and experiences returning to the office.

Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

