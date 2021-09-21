Advertisement

Michigan rep to fellow lawmaker: I hope ‘your car explodes’

In this Aug. 29, 2019 photo, Democratic State Rep. Mari Manoogian speaks in Lansing, Mich....
In this Aug. 29, 2019 photo, Democratic State Rep. Mari Manoogian speaks in Lansing, Mich. Third-term Rep. Steve Marino, a Republican, issued a statement Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, a day after second-term Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian said his removal from two committees stemmed from their "volatile" relationship. She said she was taking steps to ensure her safety following domestic abuse, including threats of public shaming. (AP Photo/David Eggert)(David Eggert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan lawmaker who got a personal protection order against another lawmaker has filed some unflattering text messages in court. Rep. Mari Manoogian says Rep. Steve Marino called her a “parasite” and hoped that her car would explode.

Marino is a Macomb County Republican, and Manoogian is an Oakland County Democrat. They had a personal relationship that ended more than a year ago. Marino was removed from House committees last week when allegations of abuse were reported to leaders.

State police are investigating. Marino says he’s a victim of “character assassination.” His attorney says the text messages are being taken out of context and that they’ll challenge the protection order.

