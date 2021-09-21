Advertisement

Olympic gold medal swimmer hospitalized for COVID-19

FILE - Australia's Madison Wilson holds her silver medal after her second place finish in the...
FILE - Australia's Madison Wilson holds her silver medal after her second place finish in the women's 100m backstroke final at the Swimming World Championships in Kazan, Russia, in this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, file photo. Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Wilson, who is fully vaccinated, was forced to withdraw from the International Swim League competition in Naples, Italy because of the diagnosis.(Michael Sohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Wilson was forced to withdraw from the International Swim League competition in Naples, Italy.

Despite being fully vaccinated, Wilson wrote on her Instagram account that she was hospitalized “for further care and observation.”

She says a full recovery is expected.

The 27-year-old swimmer was part of a powerhouse Australian women’s team at the Tokyo Games.

She won a gold medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle and a bronze in the 4x200 free relay. She also won a gold and a silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly...
Biden declares world at ‘inflection point’ amid crises
The crisis grows at the U.S.-Mexico border as thousands of Haitians hope to get into the United...
Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border
The crisis grows at the U.S.-Mexico border as thousands of Haitians hope to get into the United...
Crisis grows at US-Mexico border
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, CIA Director William Burns testifies during a Senate...
Officer accompanying CIA chief develops ‘Havana’ symptoms