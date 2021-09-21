Rain moves in

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front moving through and stalling just to the east will bring rain, especially for those in the thumb and I-69 corridor areas, today into tomorrow and Thursday. 2-4+” of rainfall is expected by Thursday afternoon. Low lying areas may see minor flooding and ponding on the roads will be likely at times. A flood watch is in effect for the thumb and I-69 corridor from this afternoon until Thursday morning.

Showers will be scattered at first, turning more widespread this evening. Rain is expected through the late night, then further south and east through tomorrow. Rain ends Thursday afternoon and we’ll get a chance to dry out.

Today will be seasonable with temperatures remaining relatively constant around 70 degrees. Winds will be up at 10-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s, out of the S for much of the day.

This evening winds shift to the W and then N, staying up at 10-20mph overnight. This helps to bring in colder air –we drop to the lower 50s tonight and only make it to the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon!

We’ll stay in the mid 50s for Thursday afternoon as well.

Friday we’ll welcome back some sun and highs near 70!

