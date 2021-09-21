Advertisement

Rain moves in

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front moving through and stalling just to the east will bring rain, especially for those in the thumb and I-69 corridor areas, today into tomorrow and Thursday. 2-4+” of rainfall is expected by Thursday afternoon. Low lying areas may see minor flooding and ponding on the roads will be likely at times. A flood watch is in effect for the thumb and I-69 corridor from this afternoon until Thursday morning.

Showers will be scattered at first, turning more widespread this evening. Rain is expected through the late night, then further south and east through tomorrow. Rain ends Thursday afternoon and we’ll get a chance to dry out.

Today will be seasonable with temperatures remaining relatively constant around 70 degrees. Winds will be up at 10-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s, out of the S for much of the day.

This evening winds shift to the W and then N, staying up at 10-20mph overnight. This helps to bring in colder air –we drop to the lower 50s tonight and only make it to the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon!

We’ll stay in the mid 50s for Thursday afternoon as well.

Friday we’ll welcome back some sun and highs near 70!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

WJRT September 21st, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT September 21st, 2021 Morning Weather
Heavy rain
Very heavy rainfall is on the way
Heavy rain
Heavy rain on the way
WJRT September 20th, 2021 Morning Weather
Warmest day of the week