Recent rains lead to tricky pumpkin season harvest

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - With the threat for more heavy rain in Mid-Michigan, local pumpkin farms are facing an uphill battling harvesting their crop as a difficult year continues.

In Saginaw, the owners of Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins farm, told ABC12 that last week’s heavy rain prevented them from being able to harvest their crop.

“We had an influx of rain and it was untimely for us here at the farm,” said Erin Houghtaling, the farms owner. “Our entrance to our field is very muddy. The crop is there but we couldn’t get to it.”

Houghtaling runs the farm with her husband Mike. She said the mud near the entrance of the field made it impossible for farm equipment to get through which prevented them from getting their hands on the pumpkins.

At the farm itself, mud was not an issue. Houghtaling said it was just at the field itself about a half mile from the farm.

With more heavy rain in the forecast this week, Houghtaling said they were working hard to get into the field before it turned into a muddy messy again.

“We’re scrambling,” she said. “We’re going to go out in the field today. We’re going to get out what we can.”

While this is not happening at Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins farm, Houghtaling said that if pumpkins sit on wet soil for too long, it could cause them to rot.

Right now, the crop at this farm is looking great.

“We had a bountiful crop,” Houghtaling said. “They’re big, they’re lovely. We just need to get in there.”

Houghtaling expects a very busy weekend with nicer weather and said they do currently have enough pumpkins and varieties to go around. For more information about this local pumpkin patch, click here.

