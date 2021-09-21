Advertisement

Republican sue over excess campaign donations to Whitmer

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running for a second term in 2022.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) -The Michigan Republican Party is suing to stop Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign from collecting excess donations. It contended that an exception letting her raise unlimited amounts because of attempts to recall her from office is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit, also brought by party chairman Ron Weiser, seeks to prohibit Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson from allowing the “recall exemption” in the 2022 governor’s race. Benson has been considering a conservative group’s challenge to $3.4 million in contributions to Whitmer that exceeded the $7,150 per-person limit.

The governor’s campaign has cited a 1984 ruling from a prior secretary of state that says donor limits cannot apply to officeholders facing a recall election.

