Advertisement

Trial date set for men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

The trial for the five men charged in the case had previously been scheduled for October.
Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Brandon Caserta, Daniel Harris and Kaleb Franks
Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Brandon Caserta, Daniel Harris and Kaleb Franks(WILX)
By Christine Winter
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/21/21) - Five men accused of planning to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer have been scheduled to go to trial next March.

The new date was set on Monday by a U.S. district judge in federal court in Grand Rapids.

The trial had previously been scheduled for October. But as ABC 12 reported last week, defense lawyers had asked for more time to go over evidence. Federal prosecutors did not object to the request.

The suspects in the case were Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Brandon Caserta, Daniel Harris, and Kaleb Franks.

The government said the men had been upset over coronavirus restrictions when they conspired to kidnap Whitmer. They had pleaded not guilty and claimed to be victims of entrapment.

The men are now scheduled to go to trial on March 8, 2022.

A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to six years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Buyers are doing everything from going well above the asking price, penning emotional...
Home Buying Frenzy - how to land your dream home in a seller’s market
Buyers are doing everything from going well above the asking price, penning emotional...
Home Buying Frenzy - how to make your offer stand out
Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners start discussing spending relief money with special...
Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners start discussing spending relief money with special meeting planned on Wednesday
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports slight decrease in daily average of COVID-19 cases over the weekend