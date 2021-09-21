Trial date set for men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/21/21) - Five men accused of planning to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer have been scheduled to go to trial next March.

The new date was set on Monday by a U.S. district judge in federal court in Grand Rapids.

The trial had previously been scheduled for October. But as ABC 12 reported last week, defense lawyers had asked for more time to go over evidence. Federal prosecutors did not object to the request.

The suspects in the case were Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Brandon Caserta, Daniel Harris, and Kaleb Franks.

The government said the men had been upset over coronavirus restrictions when they conspired to kidnap Whitmer. They had pleaded not guilty and claimed to be victims of entrapment.

The men are now scheduled to go to trial on March 8, 2022.

A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to six years in prison.

