Advertisement

Whittemore home under FBI search, linked to northern Michigan bomb threats

This is a photo of the home on North Street that ABC 12 news has learned the FBI is conducting...
This is a photo of the home on North Street that ABC 12 news has learned the FBI is conducting a search warrant at home in Whittemore.(WJRT)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITTEMORE, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC12 News has learned that the FBI is conducting a search warrant at home in Whittemore.

Neighbors of the North Street home told ABC12 that law enforcement personnel have been at the home since about 8 p.m. last night.

ABC12 has been told at least one person is in custody. It was also learned that the raid at the home was done as part of the investigation into bombs that were left outside of two cell phone stores in northern Michigan.

The FBI has released an official press release stating:

FBI press release: Whittenmore home raid was done as part of the investigation into bombs that...
FBI press release: Whittenmore home raid was done as part of the investigation into bombs that were left outside of two cell phone stores in northern Michigan.(FBI Detroit Field Office)

Stay with ABC12, more on this developing story in our later newscasts.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

In this Aug. 29, 2019 photo, Democratic State Rep. Mari Manoogian speaks in Lansing, Mich....
Michigan rep to fellow lawmaker: I hope ‘your car explodes’
Gov. Whitmer launched an Initiative for Nation-Leading Wireless EV Charging Infrastructure in...
Gov. Whitmer launches initiative for electrified roadway in Michigan
Governor Whitmer Announces Initiative for Nation-Leading Wireless EV Charging Infrastructure in Michigan
Gov. Whitmer launched an Initiative for Nation-Leading Wireless EV Charging Infrastructure in...
Governor Whitmer Announces Initiative for Nation-Leading Wireless EV Charging Infrastructure in Michigan