Whittemore home under FBI search, linked to northern Michigan bomb threats

WHITTEMORE, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC12 News has learned that the FBI is conducting a search warrant at home in Whittemore.

Neighbors of the North Street home told ABC12 that law enforcement personnel have been at the home since about 8 p.m. last night.

ABC12 has been told at least one person is in custody. It was also learned that the raid at the home was done as part of the investigation into bombs that were left outside of two cell phone stores in northern Michigan.

The FBI has released an official press release stating:

FBI press release: Whittenmore home raid was done as part of the investigation into bombs that were left outside of two cell phone stores in northern Michigan. (FBI Detroit Field Office)

Stay with ABC12, more on this developing story in our later newscasts.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.