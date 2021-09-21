Advertisement

World Alzheimer’s Day

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Today is World Alzheimer’s Day and one local senior care expert says education and empathy regarding disease, begins with Children.

Joining Good Morning Mid-Michigan on Tuesday is Scott Hill , president and owner of ‘Right at home’, a heath care franchise offering in-home care and assistance to seniors and disabled adults.

The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that 6.2 million people have Alzheimer’s disease in the United States and that number could grow to 13.8 million by 2060.

One study notes that more than 11 million family members and other unpaid caregivers provided an estimated 15.3 billion hours of care to people with Alzheimer’s last year.

