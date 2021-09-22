AOTW - Alex Duley

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In last week’s 43-14 win against rival Essexville-Garber, Freeland rushed for 202 yards.

But when it was time to go to the air one receiver took center stage.

“Alex is my guy! We’ve been together since 5th-grade playing. We’ve always had that connection,” said Freeland’s senior quarterback Bryson Huckeby. “We know every week people don’t want Alex to beat them. He’s just an unbelievable athlete, a great player and they have to do that to them or else he’s going to kill them.”

Freeland senior Alex Duley is a match-up nightmare and his numbers back it up. He went for 61 yards with two touchdowns against the Dukes and when all else fails the Falcon’s offense gets really simple just throw it up to the big guy.

“He’s 6′5 that’s a bit of advantage on people,” said Garrett Pistro, Freeland senior running back. “And when he can make them all look stupid it’s pretty nice.”

Duley added, “I just make sure I get good position on the corner and the ball so I can make a play then I just go up and go get it.”

Although it was a special night for Alex on the field, after the game it was like he won the state championship because his dad finally got to see him play in person.

“It’s weird because he’s like the best guy I know. He really is and it seems like the worst things happen to the best people,” explained Duley.

Pete Duley has been cancer-free for almost two years, but about a month ago he was diagnosed with COVID-19 which became the battle of his life.

“He was in the hospital and we couldn’t see him for two and a half weeks,” said Alex. “Even if I didn’t play good we would’ve been happy just to be here and see me play football.

“Every day at practice I was determined to play for my dad and do something for my dad and play for someone who can’t he couldn’t even walk for a little bit. So it was definitely dedicated to him.”

Football isn’t always about scoring touchdowns, sometimes the best stat of the night is who’s in the stands for you, and for Alex he had the perfect game.

