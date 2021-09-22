Carrollton Public Schools rolls out mask mandate, fourth Saginaw County district to do so

CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WJRT) (9/22/2021)--Parents of children in the Carrollton School District in Saginaw County likely had to mask their children up Wednesday morning…

A new mask mandate went into effect ahead of the morning bell for every student over the age of three, employees and visitors. That as the district recorded its 17th positive case since classes resumed.

“My son was exposed in sixth grade this week. My daughter was exposed in fifth grade the first week of school.”

And so father of three Mark Tappen’s morning routine now sees him sitting in the Carrollton Middle School gym for 15 minutes every morning while they test his 6th grader for coronavirus. His daughter was told to stay home.

“He has to be tested every morning… which is fine,” Tappen related. “I have no problem with that.”

It’s why he’s in favor of the district’s latest move to keep the numbers down.

“I’m all for it,” he said. “I believe masks should be worn.”

The change made Carrollton Public the fourth school district in Saginaw County to mandate masks in the classroom after Swan Valley and Saginaw Township gave their own mandates the green light last week.

Interim Superintendent Jill Wrzesinski emphasized the priority was to keep kids in school. She made the case in a letter to parents, which showed the district had already been forced to quarantine more than 200. At one point, 64 students had to be isolated in a single day.

ABC12 called the superintendent’s office with several questions looking into contact tracing and quarantine procedures, was told she was out for the day and left a message. ABC12 also emailed School Board President Anthony McDonald, who couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

“I think the mask mandate needs to stay,” Tappen explained.

Mark told ABC12 he wasn’t against the shot. For him, it came down to personal choice. in his view, masking up helps preserve a kind of happy medium and keeps the focus on learning.

“I was forced to take my shot because of where I worked,” he related. “It’s not something I want to force on anybody.”

