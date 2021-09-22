First Lady Jill Biden traveling to Michigan

Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden travels to Michigan as she closes out the “Return to School Road Trip”.
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - First Lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Michigan on Friday as she closes out the “Return to School Road Trip”.

The U.S. Department of Education’s “Return to School Road Trip,” is a five state bus tour that highlights students and communities as they returning to in-person learning. Dr. Biden is said to join U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona and Congressman Andy Levin at Oakland Community College to close out this tour.

The First Lady will speak about the need to pass President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda, which would transform our nation’s education system.

