Flint looking to get Cheers Market liquor license revoked due to violence

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flint is looking to get the liquor license revoked from Cheers Market after violence raises concern.

”Chief Green has identified several locations in which he identifies them as drivers of crime. That means that you know a lot of criminal activity is generated at that particular location, or site, besides the city appointment so now we’re taking aggressive action, something that the city of Flint can do is declare typical cases as a nuisance,” said Flint Mayor, Sheldon Neeley.

One of the places Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says is under the spotlight, the Cheers Market located on Court Street. The market has recently been the scene of several disturbances including a shooting that took place last week in broad daylight.

“We’re asking for the state to that location and taking away the state licensing revenue and it may help to reduce crime in our communities. So, these are part of the progressive movements that we’re making. Visit valley to generate level safety for residents in this community.” he said.

A resolution asking the state to revoke the liquor license for the Cheers market is on the agenda Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

Mayor Neeley has already signed off on it.

“We have to stand together on the precipice of saying that enough is enough, especially at these locations that we’ve seen numerous various activity while today and throughout the night, when people lose their lives in some instances, and so we have to take the aggressive actions,” Neeley said.

Neeley says prior to taking this step to get the state to revoke it’s liquor license the police department had attempted to partner with owner of the market to take part in the intel center with surveillance, but got nowhere. So the city will take action.

“So we can actually have real time surveillance on that particular property and be able to see if any nefarious activity is occurring outside of the business or the close proximity of the business. Thereby we can get to that assembly quicker and we can actually do what we need to do is protecting and serving the residents inside the city a little bit better,” Neeley said.

