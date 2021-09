FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for help finding David Allen Eddy.

The 49-year-old was last known to be in the area of Bennett/Franklin. He has short brown hair, approximately 5′7″ 180 lbs.

Police ask that if anyone has any information or know of his whereabouts, to please contact Sergeant Burton at 810-237-6824 or call 911.

