Hallmark will release 41 all-new, original holiday movies this season

This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday...
This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday movie premieres.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Grab the popcorn, hot chocolate, fuzzy socks and blankets! Hallmark Christmas movies are just around the corner.

This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday movie premieres.

The first weekend of movies kicks off Friday, Oct. 22 with Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas.”

The network will also feature an all-new Christmas movie premiere on its stand-alone streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now.

You can expect to see on-screen reunions of cast members from iconic television series and films, like “Fuller House”, “The Wonder Years”, and “Back to the Future.”

In addition to new original titles, this season’s lineup includes new installments of continuing movie franchises.

Click here for a look at the movie premieres scheduled for Oct. 22 to Nov. 7.

