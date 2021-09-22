Hurley Medical Center and Hurley Children’s hospital have partnered with Mid-Michigan moms to host virtual baby sprinkle for expecting mothers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hurley Medical Center and Hurley Children’s hospital have partnered with Mid-Michigan moms to host the baby sprinkle.

It kicked off Monday and will end Friday at 8 p.m.

Joining Good Morning Mid-Michigan on Wednesday is one of the founders of Mid-Michigan Mom’s Lyndsey Casaceli to tell viewers what they can expect to for this year’s Baby Sprinkle.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.