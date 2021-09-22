MCC participates in national program to help retain students

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -”Students have food insecurity housing insecurity, financial concerns, childcare, you know, just trying to manage everything that’s happening in today’s world,” said Lenore Croudy Family Life Center Lead Social Worker, Dinah Schaller.

Officials at Mott Community College recognize the challenges students face while attending college some of those challenges are obvious ones, but they also recognize there are some that are not so clear.

“Especially with the pandemic if your children are at home and you’re trying to homeschool them and then you’re trying to go to school. And so we try to meet those gaps where the students may experience them. And so we can help with persistence and then staying in school or going for a certificate or whatever they’re doing here at Mott in the Mac community so they can be successful,” Schaller said.

Dinah Schaller is the lead social worker for the Lenore Croudy Family Life Center at Mott.

She said that the college is participating in a new program to help the college understand and meet the needs of it’s students.

“We’ve been working on that at MMA, with our students coming in, we’ve been doing a new onboarding process so we’re really trying to have that one on one connection that coaching and be able to say to each student. Okay, we know that you’re coming here,” said Schaller.

The college will use the data collected from students to be more targeted in meeting the specific needs of each student.

“What are you know what are the things that are your strengths or what are the things that you’re barriers and then how can we in any way as an institution, make sure that those barriers do not become get in the way of you doing what you want to do to be successful as an individual,” she said.

Schaller said that the program will also help to improve services already being provided to students.

“To see how we can build our capacity to continue the services that we’re currently providing but to provide them in a way that’s very targeted and intentional so that we know that we are providing the services that the students need,” Schaller said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.