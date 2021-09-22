Michigan reports breaking threshold of over one million confirmed cases of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has reported that as of Wednesday, the state broke the threshold of one million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan has increased to 3,040 since Monday’s report.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,079 new COVID-19 illnesses Tuesday to Wednesday for a total of 1,001,989. The daily average of 3,040 newly confirmed cases is over 600 more cases than Monday’s total.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 81 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday to Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,781.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased from Monday to a total of 39,289 tests completed Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests stayed the same from Monday, settling in at 8.42% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased this week. As of Wednesday, 1,545 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 53 more than Monday’s report. Of those, 1,438 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators increased slightly. As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 415 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 209 of them were on ventilators.

Since Monday, there are 26 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and eight more on ventilators.

Michigan had distributed over 13.133 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.026 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.452 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 655,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.858 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.44 million people statewide. A total of 57.3% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 67.3% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 36,870 cases and 949 deaths, which is an increase of 110 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 22,548 cases and 629 deaths, which is an increase of 146 cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 1,285 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Bay, 11,757 cases and 351 deaths, which is an increase of 83 cases.

Clare, 2,437 cases and 90 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 2,250 cases and 62 deaths, which is an increase of 31 cases and one death.

Gratiot, 3,692 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 46 cases.

Huron, 3,350 cases and 81 deaths, which is an increase of 21 cases and one death.

Iosco, 2,191 cases and 77 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases and one death.

Isabella, 6,347 cases and 99 deaths, which is an increase of 71 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 8,628 cases and 219 deaths, which is an increase of 49 cases and one death.

Midland, 8,002 cases and 107 deaths, which is an increase of 191 cases and four deaths.

Ogemaw, 1,754 cases and 44 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Oscoda, 658 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Roscommon, 1,799 cases and 56 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases and one death.

Sanilac, 3,924 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Shiawassee, 6,474 cases and 116 deaths, which is an increase of 31 cases and two deaths.

Tuscola, 5,437 cases and 168 deaths, which is an increase of 59 cases.

