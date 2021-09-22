Michigan seeing surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases in children

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Coughing, fever, trouble breathing -- they are all too familiar symptoms of illnesses such as COVID-19 or the Flu.

They’re also symptoms of another virus particularly in children that seems to be growing at an alarming rate. It’s called Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.

The virus is hitting close to home with hundreds of cases being diagnosed just within the last month.

”Sometimes you’re surprised, especially at this time of year -- to have something like this happen simply because a lot of times this will hit during the winter months,” said Kendra Nichols, a mid-Michigan child care provider.

Nichols runs a daycare center in Mid Michigan. She said that several children that have been in her care were recently diagnosed with RSV.

It’s a respiratory illness with very similar symptoms to the Flu and COVID-19.

It’s forced her and her staff to double down on cleaning and sanitizing protocols and education to young kids about the importance of frequent hand washing.

Dr. Faisal Mawri is a pediatrician in Flint Township. He’s also noticing this trend of high prevalence of RSV much earlier in the season.

He does not have a definitive answer why cases are spiking so early, but he has some suspicions.

“With the relaxation of the mask guidelines and also proper hand hygiene -- this virus has started to transmit at a higher rate than expected and at an earlier time in the season,” said Mawri.

Symptoms of RSV are very similar to the flu and also COVID-19 like fever, cough, trouble breathing, and wheezing. RSV is also highly contagious.

Because of the overlap the only way to definitely diagnose a child or even an adult is for a doctor or pediatrician to do a nasal swab.

Each year RSV nationwide leads to close to 60,000 hospitalizations and hundreds of deaths among children

The elderly population is also vulnerable to RSV.

Each year roughly 177,000 seniors are hospitalized with the virus along with 14,000 deaths -- according to the C-D-C.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.