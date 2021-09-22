Mid-Michigan storms raise concerns of flooding

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - As the rain continues to fall, the concern of flooding also continues.

Many mid-Michigan areas already seeing ponding on roads and in nearby ditches, but the rain isn’t done yet, meaning it’s only going to increase.

Already more than an inch of rain has hit mid-Michigan and it isn’t stopping anytime soon. According to ABC12 meteorologists, parts of mid-Michigan will see multiple inches of rain, some even climbing near 4 inches.

This rain event will be over a longer period of time meaning the flash flooding that was seen earlier this summer wont be such a concern. The National Weather Service has issued an Areal flood watch until Thursday morning.

Comparing this to the flash flooding from July in Detroit, it comes on quickly with flooding seen within six hours. Areal flooding is different in the way that it develops gradually. It usually takes time to see ponding and or water pool to in low-lying areas.

With rain expected overnight and into Thursday, viewers in mid-Michigan will want to still keep an eye on their basements and should expect to see some standing water as the rain continues to fall.

Make sure to stay weather aware with ABC12 on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.