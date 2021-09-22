Advertisement

Mid-Michigan water damage restoration companies preparing for heavy rainfall to make mess in homes and businesses

Mid-Michigan water damage restoration companies are warning people to prepare and avoid water damage that could cost thousands of dollars
By Michael Nafso
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/21/2021) - With heavy rain coming down, there’s a serious chance of water flooding and making a mess inside homes and businesses.

Here in Mid-Michigan, there are cleanup companies preparing for any and every situation possible. ABC12 spoke with owners at SERVPRO of Northwest Genesee County and 1-800 Water Damage of Mid-Michigan, and they’re both saying the same thing: their crews are ready and they hope people are too because not preparing could put you out thousands of dollars.

Water damage restoration companies are getting ready by stocking up on equipment, making it easy for their trucks to come in and out, and mentally preparing to take on a whole slew of problems for many hours around the clock.

“We never know what we’re truly walking into. We can ask any many questions as we want, the homeowners or business owners, but they really don’t know because they’re in a panic, so they’re not thinking with a clear head most of the time,” Eric Chesser said.

Chesser is the owner and general manager of SERVPRO of Northwest Genesee County. He says they have plenty of equipment handy to clear up water in peoples’ homes and businesses like air movers, dehumidifiers, and moisture detection tools.

A few miles down the road, it’s a similar story at 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Mid-Michigan.

“We anticipate calls, so we’ve got trucks loaded ahead of time with drying equipment and an and lots of garbage bags. I just got my dumpster switched out today, so it’s ready to throw debris in that water damaged, and I’ve got all my crews ready to go,” Ron Veenhuis said.

Veenhuis is the Owner and President of 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Mid-Michigan. Both owners say they expect calls coming in an hour or two after the rain starts coming down, and while they’re doing everything they can to get ready, they hope people are doing the same.

“People need to pay attention to their sump pumps or their sewers just because the sump pumps can be overwhelmed or it may trip a breaker. That’s the biggest thing is make sure you have something in place whether it be a backup sump pump to replace it right away. If it’s a sewer line, you need to have a sewer company on standby ready to go in case something does happen because they have to clear the line before we can do anything,” Chesser said.

Both owners say the majority of the calls they get is from peoples’ sump pumps and sewers either failing or getting overwhelmed by how much rain is coming down, so it’s definitely worth not only making sure you have a sump pump, but also checking that the floats are clear and working.

