Advertisement

Midland County man wins $100,00 Powerball prize from Michigan Lottery

Midland Powerball winner claims $100,000 priz
Midland Powerball winner claims $100,000 priz(WJRT)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland County man said that feels “blessed and fortunate” after winning $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Powerball game.

Troy Moulton, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 20-31-38-40-49 PB: 21 in the Sept. 11 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Because of the Powerplay, Moulton’s prize was increased to $100,000. He said that he bought his winning ticket at Ellis Party Store, located at 278 West Saginaw Road in Midland.

“I like to play the Powerball game when the jackpot gets high,” said Moulton. “I always play 21 as the Powerball number, so when I was checking the winning numbers, I knew right away that I had at least matched the Powerball.

Moulton, a 59-year-old Midland man, is said to have visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters and collected his winnings. He said that he plans to save his winnings.

“Once I went through the rest of my numbers and saw I’d matched four more on that line, I said to my wife: ‘I think we just won some good money,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

New program at Mott Community College aims to keep students in school
New program aims to keep students in school at Mott Community College
Flooding in Michigan
Mid-Michigan storms raise concerns of flooding
Rain could cause flooding around mid-Michigan
Rain could cause areal flooding
Carrollton Elementary School in Saginaw County
Carrollton Public Schools rolls out mask mandate, fourth Saginaw County district to do so
Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners talk of redistributing ARPA funds
Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners talk of redistributing ARPA funds