Midland County man wins $100,00 Powerball prize from Michigan Lottery

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland County man said that feels “blessed and fortunate” after winning $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Powerball game.

Troy Moulton, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 20-31-38-40-49 PB: 21 in the Sept. 11 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Because of the Powerplay, Moulton’s prize was increased to $100,000. He said that he bought his winning ticket at Ellis Party Store, located at 278 West Saginaw Road in Midland.

“I like to play the Powerball game when the jackpot gets high,” said Moulton. “I always play 21 as the Powerball number, so when I was checking the winning numbers, I knew right away that I had at least matched the Powerball.

Moulton, a 59-year-old Midland man, is said to have visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters and collected his winnings. He said that he plans to save his winnings.

“Once I went through the rest of my numbers and saw I’d matched four more on that line, I said to my wife: ‘I think we just won some good money,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.