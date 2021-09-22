Rainy, windy, & cool

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Happy Fall! Mother Nature is basically punching us in the gut with it haha. Rain, wind, and cool temps today and tomorrow!

A low pressure system lifting into the Ohio Valley, then slowly continuing across the thumb and to the north of Lake Huron, will bring rain to the area today and tomorrow before it ends early Friday.

The further south and east you are the more likely to see rain all day – thumb, I-69 corridor, into the bay region. The further north and west the more likely you are to stay dry. Showers then turn more widespread overnight into early tomorrow morning, becoming more scattered for our Thursday. Showers wind down later tomorrow into early Friday morning, giving way to some sun Friday afternoon.

Rainfall totals will be between 2-4+”, so minor flooding is possible, particularly in low lying areas. Take it easy on the roads with the potential for ponding.

It’ll be windy with a NNE wind at 15-25mph, gusting to around 40mph. This has prompted a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for those in the thumb and near the bay – large waves may casuse minor flooding along the lakeshore. This wind stays up overnight into tomorrow morning before starting to lighten. Winds by Thursday afternoon will be northerly at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.

The wind helps to keep us chilly, too. Highs today will only be in the mid 50s before we drop to near 50 tonight. Tomorrow’s highs remain in the 50s as well. We’re then back to around 70 Friday!

