Saginaw Township woman who was held against her will thought she was going to die

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw Township woman, taken against her will, along with her sister-in-law, explains what happened during the three harrowing days in her own words.

It was on Friday when we told you the Michigan State Police believed the two women were being held against their will by a man one of the women had a relationship with for a few a years.

The women were rescued late Friday afternoon, but not before being forced to travel inside a trunk for the better part of three days, traveling from Gladwin to Flint, and threats that they would be killed.

Chad Bryant faces up to life in prison if convicted of kidnapping. Molly Sue Bluemlein wants to tell her story in hopes it might help someone else get out of, what she calls, an abusive relationship.

“I want him to know he really hurt me,” says Bluemlein, the bruises under her eye still healing from the events of last week.

Bluemlein says Bryant hurt her in the past, he’d been jailed before because of it, stalked her, but the violence escalated last Wednesday at one in the morning when Bryant came through a window of Bluemlein’s Saginaw Township home.

“I looked up and I said Chad, please don’t do this, and that’s when he sliced my face, and then he hogtied us. He had brass knuckles, and he punched me in the face, and I don’t know if they fell off his hand or what and then he punched me a couple of more times in the face,” she says.

Bryant had a knife. He walked Molly Sue and her sister in law, Brittnay Dubay out of the house, while they were tied up.

“We had to get into my sister’s car through the back seat because he laid the back set down and into the trunk and the he lined the trunk area with the baskets and trash bags and stuff so we couldn’t get out,” she remembers.

She says Bryant started driving.

“I was really weak, I was bleeding everywhere, and then he drove to Gladwin out in the woods somewhere,” she says.

They drove to Flint and got a hotel room. The threats continued.

“If you pass out one more time, I’m going to slit your throat right here, so I was trying, trying not to pass out,” Bluemlein says.

Wednesday went by, then Thursday, but then later Friday morning, police put out a bulletin that the women were being held against their will. Bryant had Molly Sue’s tablet, which was lighting up.

“My messenger for Facebook started going off, and people were sending screen shots that the news was looking for us, and he got really, really upset and he was like, now you are dead, and I thought God I hope they find us,” she says.

She says Bryant drove to an Owosso house where no one was home. Bryant had Molly Sue take a shower to clean up. Meanwhile, Brittnay ran to a nearby home and police were called.

“I went to the glass door and put my hands up, and they were like come out, and I was in a towel I didn’t have any clothes because he put my clothes in a washer in the house, so I went outside in a towel and they said where is he, and I said he is upstairs in the closet and he has a knife,” she says.

Bryant was eventually arrested by police after a brief standoff.

The women were rescued, but Molly Sue felt she wasn’t quite sure if she was safe until she saw a paramedic.

“He just put his arms out and wrapped his arms around me and it was like, I just want to thank him because he made me feel like everything is going to be ok,” she says.

Bryant was arrested and faces eight criminal charges, including two counts of kidnapping. There are injuries you can see, injuries you can’t, and she is hoping this story will help save someone’s life.

“If any woman is ever called any name outside of their own or if you ever for any reason, hurt in any way like, even if he pulls your hair, just leave because its not worth it, I am lucky to be alive,” says Bluemlein.

We were not able to reach Chad Bryant’s attorney for comment. Molly Sue’s sister-in-law, Brittnay, who Molly Sue says saved her life, had some minor injuries to her arms as well.

