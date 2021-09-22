Advertisement

Secretary of State announces new mobile offices

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Getting an appointment at the Secretary of State offices can be frustrating, but a new effort to help is underway.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced new mobile offices that will allow the government services to come to people instead of having to go into an office.

The mobile offices will have the ability to process applications, renewals and replacements of licenses and state IDs and car information

Benson sad it’s another way of making sure Michiganders have access to their needs no matter what their situation is.

It is said that the mobile offices will start in cities with bigger populations, but funds have been requested to expand to rural areas also.

