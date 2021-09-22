Shiawassee County Commissioners continue talks of redistribution of ARPA funds

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners held a special public meeting on Wednesday to begin determining how the county will spend thousands of dollars in American Rescue Plan Funding.

It’s a story that’s garnered worldwide attention as commissioners in the county voted back in July to give themselves tens of thousands of dollars in ARPA funds and are accused of violating the state’s open meetings act while doing it.

In Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners are going to be hearing from organizations making their pitches in hopes to receive some of that funding. It’s important to not lose light on how the county got to this point, and what exactly happened during that closed session meeting back on July 15?

Shiawassee County Commissioners met Wednesday to discuss how to appropriately spend thousands of dollars in American Rescue Plan funding.

Shiawassee County residents were invited to come voice opinions on how that money should be used at the Surbeck building.

Civil Attorney Philip Ellison who filed the original open meetings act lawsuit against the board on behalf of county resident Nichole Ruggiero will also be in attendance.

“My office will actually be serving copies of the lawsuit on individual board members who were a part of this and what we believe is an illegal process, and they’ll be asked to and be required to join in on this lawsuit as well,” said Ellison.

That includes former chairman Jeremy Root, he voted to give himself the heftiest chunk of change, totaling $25,000, also Cindy Garber who received $5,000, John Plowman who took home $10,000, and Brandon Marks also receiving $10,000.

The Shiawassee County prosecutor called the payments unconstitutional. A Genesee county judge then ordered payments of $5,000 or more be returned until the board decides where that money will be redistributed -- and with public input.

“The lawsuit is made both against the county and also against the individual board members who also effectuated the violation of the open meetings act,” said Ellison.

So, just what happened during that July 15 meeting behind closed doors?

Ellison wants to know as well as the county’s 68,000 some people want to know too. According to Ellison, the county isn’t budging and wont turn over documents pertaining to that closed session meeting.

“Just yesterday we filed a motion with the court -- asking for a court order to compel them to turn over that information,” said Ellison.

That special public meeting happened Wednesday night at the Surbeck Building in Corunna. Following this meeting at 5:00 p.m., commissioners will go into their commission of the Whole meeting.

One item on that meeting agenda -- discussion of rewarding premium payments to middle managers. Both meetings have public comment periods.

