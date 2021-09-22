Advertisement

Shiawassee County Commissioners continue talks of redistribution of ARPA funds

By Mark Bullion
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners held a special public meeting on Wednesday to begin determining how the county will spend thousands of dollars in American Rescue Plan Funding.

It’s a story that’s garnered worldwide attention as commissioners in the county voted back in July to give themselves tens of thousands of dollars in ARPA funds and are accused of violating the state’s open meetings act while doing it.

In Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners are going to be hearing from organizations making their pitches in hopes to receive some of that funding. It’s important to not lose light on how the county got to this point, and what exactly happened during that closed session meeting back on July 15?

Shiawassee County Commissioners met Wednesday to discuss how to appropriately spend thousands of dollars in American Rescue Plan funding.

Shiawassee County residents were invited to come voice opinions on how that money should be used at the Surbeck building.

Civil Attorney Philip Ellison who filed the original open meetings act lawsuit against the board on behalf of county resident Nichole Ruggiero will also be in attendance.

“My office will actually be serving copies of the lawsuit on individual board members who were a part of this and what we believe is an illegal process, and they’ll be asked to and be required to join in on this lawsuit as well,” said Ellison.

That includes former chairman Jeremy Root, he voted to give himself the heftiest chunk of change, totaling $25,000, also Cindy Garber who received $5,000, John Plowman who took home $10,000, and Brandon Marks also receiving $10,000.

The Shiawassee County prosecutor called the payments unconstitutional. A Genesee county judge then ordered payments of $5,000 or more be returned until the board decides where that money will be redistributed -- and with public input.

“The lawsuit is made both against the county and also against the individual board members who also effectuated the violation of the open meetings act,” said Ellison.

So, just what happened during that July 15 meeting behind closed doors?

Ellison wants to know as well as the county’s 68,000 some people want to know too. According to Ellison, the county isn’t budging and wont turn over documents pertaining to that closed session meeting.

“Just yesterday we filed a motion with the court -- asking for a court order to compel them to turn over that information,” said Ellison.

That special public meeting happened Wednesday night at the Surbeck Building in Corunna. Following this meeting at 5:00 p.m., commissioners will go into their commission of the Whole meeting.

One item on that meeting agenda -- discussion of rewarding premium payments to middle managers. Both meetings have public comment periods.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Grand Blanc High School lockdown
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School
Carrollton Public Schools rolls out mask mandate, fourth Saginaw County district to do so
Carrollton School District in Saginaw County mask mandate
Missing Saginaw women found safe
Saginaw Township woman who was held against her will thought she was going to die
victim speaks out about kidnapping
Saginaw Township woman who was taken against her will speaks out
Cheers market
Flint looking to get Cheers Market liquor license revoked due to violence