Wellness Wednesday: Prana Yoga

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On Wellness Wednesday, Jennifer Whipple with Prana Yoga Center has a few yoga moves that viewers can join in from home.

Prana Yoga Studio is on South Saginaw street in Grand Blanc.

Like their Facebook page Prana Yoga Center to stay in the loop on what the center is offering. Those who are interested can also head to their website or call to book a session.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.