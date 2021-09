FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Thursday marks the start of ABC12 in your town segment with a look ahead at the Flushing Harvest Festival starting Friday.

Lesly Foreman with the Flushing Area Chamber of Commerce joins Good Morning Mid-Michigan with more information on the upcoming festival.

Head to flushingchamber.com to view their community calendar.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.