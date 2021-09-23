Advertisement

Another cool, breezy, & rainy day

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system will lift up across the thumb this afternoon, exiting to the northeast tonight into tomorrow. This weakening system will bring us more rain and some wind, and keep temps cooler.

Today’s highs will only be in the low to mid 50s before we fall to the mid 40s to around 50 tonight.

Winds will get lighter this morning – our gusts will go from around 40mph to the 20s and 30s this afternoon. Steady winds will go down to around 15mph, shifting from the N to the W for the afternoon and evening. Tonight winds stay out of the W at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20-25mph. They’ll remain that way tomorrow but shift to the SW.

Rain becomes more scattered throughout the day, coming to an end late tonight for most areas. A few stray showers are possible tomorrow morning, but that will give way to sunshine for Friday afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be near 70!

We’ll see more rain late Friday night into Saturday morning before drying back out.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

WJRT September 23rd, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT September 23rd, 2021 Morning Weather
Flooding in Michigan
Mid-Michigan storms raise concerns of flooding
More rain and wind
Winds increase even more overnight into Thursday
More rain and wind
More rain and wind