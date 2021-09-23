Another cool, breezy, & rainy day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system will lift up across the thumb this afternoon, exiting to the northeast tonight into tomorrow. This weakening system will bring us more rain and some wind, and keep temps cooler.

Today’s highs will only be in the low to mid 50s before we fall to the mid 40s to around 50 tonight.

Winds will get lighter this morning – our gusts will go from around 40mph to the 20s and 30s this afternoon. Steady winds will go down to around 15mph, shifting from the N to the W for the afternoon and evening. Tonight winds stay out of the W at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20-25mph. They’ll remain that way tomorrow but shift to the SW.

Rain becomes more scattered throughout the day, coming to an end late tonight for most areas. A few stray showers are possible tomorrow morning, but that will give way to sunshine for Friday afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be near 70!

We’ll see more rain late Friday night into Saturday morning before drying back out.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.