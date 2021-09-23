Advertisement

Bangor Township residents in Bay County dealing with flooded homes and streets

By Kevin Goff
Sep. 23, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Heavy rain and strong winds combined to give Bangor Township residents in Bay County a one-two punch.

Residents like Kathy Perkins like living along the Kawkalin river in Bangor Township.

Unfortunately, they also have to deal with occasional flooding. But, this has been one of the worst.

“I’ve had two sump pumps going from about 4:00 a.m. til about 7:30 a.m. and they were just barely keeping up,” said Perkins.

A Bay City tidal gauge recorded a 4 foot water rise due to a combination of a strong and gusty northeast wind and several inches of rain Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

That pushed water upstream - over the river’s banks and into homes.

“I live down the road here and we had about 2 feet of water in one room of my house,” said Tyler Keit, another Bangor Township resident.

Keit has been pro-active trying to protect his home from flooding. But, even he was surprised how high the water rose.

“I thought we were good and raised our patio up 12″. I thought, never would get over that. And today it was 3″-4″ inches over that,” Keit said.

Over at Wenonah Park Beach Estates - some who live there were asked to temporarily evacuate as waves crashed over the Saginaw Bay sea wall.

