Diner reopens months after owner was jailed over virus rules

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — The doors at a western Michigan restaurant were open before sunrise as the owner welcomed diners for the first time since she spent four nights in jail for ignoring orders related to COVID-19.

Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland had been closed since March. But Marlena Pavlos-Hackney now has recovered her food license. Kris Simmons was one of the first customers Tuesday.

He says Pavlos-Hackney is a “hero.” Pavlos-Hackney last winter allowed indoor dining, despite state prohibitions, and ignored other rules aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. She said her customers’ health was up to them. Now Pavlos-Hackney says it “feels so good” to see customers.

