Diner reopens months after owner was jailed over virus rules

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney sits in the courtroom during her arraignment, Friday March, 19, 2021, at...
Marlena Pavlos-Hackney sits in the courtroom during her arraignment, Friday March, 19, 2021, at the 30th Judicial Circuit Court in Lansing, Mich. Pavlos-Hackney, a western Michigan restaurant owner, was arrested before dawn Friday and hauled to jail, a dramatic turn in a monthslong dispute over her persistent refusal to comply with orders and restrictions tied to the coronavirus. Pavlos-Hackney, 55, will remain in jail until she pays $7,500 and authorities confirm that Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland, Mich., is closed, a judge said. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — The doors at a western Michigan restaurant were open before sunrise as the owner welcomed diners for the first time since she spent four nights in jail for ignoring orders related to COVID-19.

Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland had been closed since March. But Marlena Pavlos-Hackney now has recovered her food license. Kris Simmons was one of the first customers Tuesday.

He says Pavlos-Hackney is a “hero.” Pavlos-Hackney last winter allowed indoor dining, despite state prohibitions, and ignored other rules aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. She said her customers’ health was up to them. Now Pavlos-Hackney says it “feels so good” to see customers.

