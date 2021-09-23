Flint City Council members holding special meeting to nail down details of the city’s new trash contractor
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Council awarded a three-year contract to Priority Waste, which is supposed to take effect next Friday.
GFL Environmental filed a protest Monday arguing it had the lowest bid and was improperly disqualified from the bidding process.
Council is discussing the protest at a meeting Thursday at 6 p.m.
