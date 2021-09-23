The Flint Odyssey House among several Michigan agencies getting a share of $1.8 million dollars to help prevent child abuse

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Children’s Trust Fund awards $1.8 million to Michigan agencies to help fight child abuse.

The Flint Odyssey House is getting $180,000 for its 24/7 Dad program. Flint Odyssey House is in the heart of the city, providing drug and alcohol rehabilitation services for men women and couples.

About a decade ago those working at the facility noticed a troubling trend.

“And one of the things we saw was that most of the parenting focus material was either focused on single moms or dual couple households,” said Kristen Young, Director of Women’s Specialty and Prevention, Flint Odyssey House.

Young said that there was a lot frustration because there were few resources for dads.

”We saw a lot of fathers come to our programming who really did want to be more engaged with their youth, but just didn’t have a role and really didn’t have a lot of support,” she said.

The agency struggle for years trying to find programming tailored to dads before seeing an opportunity with the 24/7 dads program. A program, young says they really liked.

“It’s a really nice program. A little expensive to get started with training and development,” she said.

Thursday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced $1.8 million dollars in grants from the Children’s Trust Fund to 10 agencies to help prevent child abuse in Michigan. Odyssey House 24/7 dad program is getting $180,000.

Young said that one of the agencies core missions is to reduce the incidents of child abuse and neglect.

“Most people think of Odyssey House as substance abuse treatment and for substance abuse disorders however we have been a family based programming for decades and have really focused on the idea of not only preventing but sort of breaking that cycle that happens within generations for families,” she said.

The goal is to keep families together.

“We want to help both parents provide the best environment for their children in reducing the incidents of abuse an neglect that can happen for any reason, not just substance abuse disorders,” said Young.

Flint Odyssey House 24/7 dad program could start as early as the first of the year and will be open to all dads in the community. Midland Kid’s First also received an award from the Children Trust Fund.

