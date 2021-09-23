Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - ***A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** continues across mid-Michigan.

Flooding has been reported along the Saginaw and Kawkawlin rivers.

More than 3″ of rain has been reported in both Linden and Grand Blanc over the past few days.

Be aware of flooded roads and do not attempt to cross them.

We’ll see additional rain through the day, but it won’t be as heavy.

Look for steady to falling temperatures from the mid 50s.

A few more showers or sprinkles are possible tonight into early Friday with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We’ll see plenty of afternoon sunshine on Friday after clouds begin to thin out in the morning.

Temperatures will return to normal levels around 70 degrees. - KG

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.