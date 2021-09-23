MDOT says weather has left many construction projects needing extensions

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Mother Nature has been making it difficult for construction crews to wrap up projects expected to finish this construction season.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said that many projects will need extensions for work to be completed.

Most of the orange barrels were supposed to be gone by next month, but with the wicked weather being dished out by mother nature, they may be sticking around longer than expected.

“To be perfectly honest we have a number of projects that have applied for some kind of extension, meaning they may have thought that they would be done with paving in late October, and they’re requesting an extension until early November. Things like that,” said The Michigan Department of Transportation’s Jocelyn Garza.

She said that the constant ups and downs is making this one of the toughest construction seasons seen in years.

“If were getting rain, were getting down pours compared to a nice light day of rain that’s followed by multiple days of sun and some rain. We’ve seen down pours followed by drought like conditions where the ground becomes super hard afterwards, making the earth work more challenging for crews,” said Garza.

Not only are there delays due to work that cant be done in inclement weather, but because of all the recent rain-- crews will have to also spend time recouping some of the work that was washed away.

“If water sits too long, it starts to work its way into that top layer of clay, the contractor then has to remove however much material is impacted by standing water, before they’re able to start work again. So you can see where its in their best interest to really monitor weather conditions, know what is coming and how it may impact the work that is already done,” she said.

Garza said that as of right now, scheduled projects will still be finished by the end of the year-- they just may be delayed a few weeks longer than originally planned.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said some projects that were scheduled to start this week have also been pushed back, but they will be on track to start next week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.