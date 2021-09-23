MI lawmakers OK $55B budget bills; $7.5B in virus relief left

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers who have finished passing the state budget will next turn to allocating an unprecedented amount of federal COVID-19 rescue funding - money that largely is flexible and can be spent however the state decides.

For months, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been proposing ways to allot $6.5 billion in discretionary funds approved by Congress and President Joe Biden.

About $5.7 billion remains after budget negotiations and the enactment of two spending bills in July. In recent talks, legislators also left unspent $1.8 billion in nondiscretionary federal coronavirus aid and $3 billion in state revenues.

The state budget needs Whitmer’s signature to be finalized.

