Advertisement

LIVE: Multiple victims in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area

By Action News 5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Multiple people were shot Thursday at Kroger in a Memphis suburb, according to a town spokesperson.

WMC reported first responders are sending victims to nearby hospitals right now, according to the spokesperson, but it’s not clear how many victims are involved.

Collierville Schools sent an alert to parents early Thursday afternoon about an off-campus active shooting near the high school. Students sheltered in place until police secured the scene, according to a second alert.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Collierville police but no other information was immediately released.

ATF agents are en route.

We’ve reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies for more information.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for missing brother and sister in Arkansas
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Shooting at Memphis-area Kroger
While the CDC predicts new daily Covid-19 hospitalizations will likely also decline over the...
COVID Confusion: Are the numbers getting better?
The decision is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional...
Top Dems: We have framework to pay for $3.5T bill; no detail