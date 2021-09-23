Advertisement

Navigating vaccine mandates in the workplace

Staffing consultant says transparency is key in this current environment
By Dawn Jones
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - “Employers are facing challenges not only staffing up but retaining their existing employees,” that’s how Jared Coseglia from Tru Staffing Solutions sums up the current job market.

“You have an entire segment of the population that feels uncomfortable coming back to the office if everyone isn’t vaccinated,” he said.

The staffing consultant is also surprised by the amount of people who do not want to get the vaccine and plan to resist their employers demands for it.

Tru staffing polled 1,600 job seekers and found that more than a quarter said they would not get vaccinated to keep or get a job.

According to Coseglia, 73%, were willing to get vaccinated in order to keep their job or take another job. “But, a shocking 27% were willing to stay unemployed, work remotely from home with their current employer until they had to make a job move otherwise, or were actively looking for other work,” he said.

Coseglia said that the current job climate requires a new level of transparency from employers and employees.

“If you have a must be vaccinated, must return to the office to be employed here, you (employers) have to advertise that. Additionally, If you are an employee or job seeker you should volunteer not only your current status but your willingness,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Water shutoffs resume for commercial properties in Flint
Water Shut off resumes for commercial properties in Flint
Water shutoffs resume for commercial properties in Flint
Flint City Council to discuss trash collection
GFL Flint trash contract
The Flint Odyssey House is among several Michigan Agencies getting a share of 1.8 million...
The Flint Odyssey House among several Michigan agencies getting a share of $1.8 million dollars to help prevent child abuse