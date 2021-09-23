Navigating vaccine mandates in the workplace

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - “Employers are facing challenges not only staffing up but retaining their existing employees,” that’s how Jared Coseglia from Tru Staffing Solutions sums up the current job market.

“You have an entire segment of the population that feels uncomfortable coming back to the office if everyone isn’t vaccinated,” he said.

The staffing consultant is also surprised by the amount of people who do not want to get the vaccine and plan to resist their employers demands for it.

Tru staffing polled 1,600 job seekers and found that more than a quarter said they would not get vaccinated to keep or get a job.

According to Coseglia, 73%, were willing to get vaccinated in order to keep their job or take another job. “But, a shocking 27% were willing to stay unemployed, work remotely from home with their current employer until they had to make a job move otherwise, or were actively looking for other work,” he said.

Coseglia said that the current job climate requires a new level of transparency from employers and employees.

“If you have a must be vaccinated, must return to the office to be employed here, you (employers) have to advertise that. Additionally, If you are an employee or job seeker you should volunteer not only your current status but your willingness,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.