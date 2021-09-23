Rain keeps water restoration companies busy

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -”Generally you know most of our, our customers are in a bit of a panic. So, first thing we do is we get there and talk them off the ledge and tell them, everything’s gonna be nice. We can take care of it,” said 1 800 Water Damage, Owner and President, Ron Veenhuis.

Reassuring words to hear for a homeowner whose basement has flooded due to the heavy rain that’s washed over mid Michigan the past few days.

Earlier this week, ABC12 checked in with Ron Veenhuis as he was prepared for the rain.

Since then it has been busy fielding calls about flooding.

“We’ve had several calls, although not at the pace that we had from the earlier storms over the last because we had rains that were, you know, several inches but in like an hour’s time where this one’s a little more spread out over, you know we’re getting close to four inches of rain but spread out over two days,” Veenhuis said.

Veenhuis said that there are things homeowners can do before flooding occurs to prevent it from happening.

“Well, best thing you can do is, first off, you know, check your sump pump, make sure it’s in good working order, make sure the flow, the floats not hung up. And then if you have a backup system that’s great. Also, if you don’t have a sump pump let’s say you’re in a city storm sewer, you know, make sure you check that there’s not much you can do that, other than have it routed out before it happens. So, I recommend probably like once a year because it’s relatively expensive have router service come out, run, run a snake through the line make sure it’s clear, then you won’t probably probably won’t have a problem,” he said.

He also says making sure your gutters are clean and downspouts extended away from the house.

“A lot of times people have extensions, they get knocked off by the mower or whatever, but then they dump all the water right next to the house and goes right down the foundation and puts extra stress on, on the drainage system,” Veenhuis said.

