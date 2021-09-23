Advertisement

Rain keeps water restoration companies busy

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -”Generally you know most of our, our customers are in a bit of a panic. So, first thing we do is we get there and talk them off the ledge and tell them, everything’s gonna be nice. We can take care of it,” said 1 800 Water Damage, Owner and President, Ron Veenhuis.

Reassuring words to hear for a homeowner whose basement has flooded due to the heavy rain that’s washed over mid Michigan the past few days.

Earlier this week, ABC12 checked in with Ron Veenhuis as he was prepared for the rain.

Since then it has been busy fielding calls about flooding.

“We’ve had several calls, although not at the pace that we had from the earlier storms over the last because we had rains that were, you know, several inches but in like an hour’s time where this one’s a little more spread out over, you know we’re getting close to four inches of rain but spread out over two days,” Veenhuis said.

Veenhuis said that there are things homeowners can do before flooding occurs to prevent it from happening.

“Well, best thing you can do is, first off, you know, check your sump pump, make sure it’s in good working order, make sure the flow, the floats not hung up. And then if you have a backup system that’s great. Also, if you don’t have a sump pump let’s say you’re in a city storm sewer, you know, make sure you check that there’s not much you can do that, other than have it routed out before it happens. So, I recommend probably like once a year because it’s relatively expensive have router service come out, run, run a snake through the line make sure it’s clear, then you won’t probably probably won’t have a problem,” he said.

He also says making sure your gutters are clean and downspouts extended away from the house.

“A lot of times people have extensions, they get knocked off by the mower or whatever, but then they dump all the water right next to the house and goes right down the foundation and puts extra stress on, on the drainage system,” Veenhuis said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Bay County flooding
Bay County Flooding
Rain keeping water damage companies busy
Rain keeping water damage companies busy
DTE reports power outages across the Thumb
DTE reports power outages across mid-Michigan into the Thumb area
MDOT says extensions will be needed for many construction projects due to weather
MDOT says weather has left many construction projects needing extensions