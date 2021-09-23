Advertisement

Rain slowly tapers off into Friday

Much less windy
By Brad Sugden
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Winds will stay a bit breezy overnight with scattered rain showers, but we are in much better shape than last night. Winds sustained at 10-15mph will make it feel cooler at times as lows fall into the upper 40s.

Rain finally moves out Friday morning with some sunshine in the afternoon. Expect winds to be southwest at 10-20mph helping to warm us up to near 70! Get out and enjoy it.

The rain isn’t quite done just yet, however. More showers are likely overnight Friday and lasting into early Saturday. Thankfully by Saturday afternoon the sun will come out once more with highs in the mid 60s. Winds stay a bit breezy out of the west at 10-20 mph.

Sunday a few more afternoon showers are possible before nothing but sunshine and fair weather clouds come our way next week!

